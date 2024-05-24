"I'm going to play on top trying to pass his guard" - Gabriel Sousa on how Mikey Musumeci clash at ONE 167 will unfold

Gabriel Sousa is confident in what he can expect from his upcoming ONE Championship debut at ONE 167.

The Brazilian submission grappling competitor had a ready made start to life in the promotion already set-up thanks to his history with a fellow elite grappler.

ONE fans have become used to watching the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci totally dominate any opponent that steps in there with him.

However, Sousa was in fact the last man to defeat Musumeci three years ago with 'Darth Rigatoni' going unbeaten ever since.

Whereas most competitors that are coming up against the flyweight champion have a lot of puzzles they need to solve once they enter the Circle, Sousa already knows what it is like to face Musumeci, even if he has evolved since that point.

That being said, the 27-year old believes that he already knows what his opponent will look to do in their rematch.

In an interview with Vitor Freitas Comunica, Sousa spoke about Musumeci's usual approach and how this is what he is anticipating:

"I believe he's going to pull guard and I'm going to play on top trying to pass his guard. I believe the fight will unfold this way. I don't see him playing on top trying to pass the guard, I just see him trying to attack my back and legs."

Watch the full interview below:

Gabriel Sousa appears to be confident of getting the upset once again

The only thing that is more difficult than beating Mikey Musumeci is to do it twice but that is what Gabriel Sousa is looking to do.

Undoubtedly, Musumeci will have taken a lot away from their last contest where he was submitted in the eleventh minute with four minutes left on the clock.

Whilst he is sure to make some adjustments this time around, the flyweight champion (who will not be defending his title due to this contest taking place at bantamweight), does tend to start his attack from his back.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.