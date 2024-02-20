ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 kept an unassuming demeanor when he exchanged fists with massive crowdpleasers Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Although he wasn’t exactly the favorite against two of the most popular figures in the 135-pound striking division, ‘The Kicking Machine’ came away with satisfying victories on both occasions.

A month after his five-round decimation of Takeru in the blockbuster ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, Superlek expressed his gratitude to his loyal fan base for having his back against all odds.

The Thai megastar said in an exclusive Sportskeeda MMA interview with Nic Atkin:

“I'm happy to be back and also I'm very happy to be supported by the fans I think it's one of the most supported fights ever and all the fans like they showed their happiness. I'm happy I didn’t disappoint them.”

Watch the full clip:

Superlek has now garnered a global following after besting Rodtang in the Muay Thai Fight of the Century at ONE Friday Fights 34 last year and defending his throne against the credentialed Takeru.

Needless to say, the 28-year-old has shaken off his underrated tag and is finally getting the respect and recognition he truly deserves.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym product has won 11 of his 12 matches under the ONE umbrella and has been virtually untouchable in his last nine consecutive wins.

Chatri Sityodtong already eyeing a Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty showdown

Meanwhile, Superlek was in the vicinity when Jonathan Haggerty pulled off an inspiring comeback win KO over Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last weekend.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has already expressed his desire to run it back with ‘The General’ and is willing to come up to bantamweight. It is worth noting that Superlek already edged Haggerty when they fought outside the promotion in 2018.

It seems ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is already on board with the idea. He told Nicolas Atkin:

"I am definitely interested in Superlek versus Haggerty. I will talk to my team. But fans are asking most for two fights – a Haggerty kickboxing defence versus Akimoto, or a Haggerty rematch with Rodtang in Muay Thai."