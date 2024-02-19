“I could fight anyone, anywhere, anytime” – ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek ‘not afraid’ to face anyone in his path

Being a world champion can come with a lot of added pressure to perform, but that added weight is something that Superlek Kiatmoo9 embraces.

No one can doubt the championship aura of ‘The Kicking Machine,’ who never backs down from a challenge, even when the odds are stacked against him. The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion prides himself on his current status, and he isn’t ready to let anyone take that away from him anytime soon.

While in attendance for ONE Fight Night 19 this past week, the divisional kingpin spoke to Sportskeeda MMA about how he is always ready to defend his crown:

“I'm the kickboxing champion so I understand that everyone wants to fight me and I'm a champion, I'm not afraid of anyone. So I could fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek practices what he preaches in ONE Championship

It’s one thing to talk about being a defending champion but Superlek Kiatmoo9 more than walks the walk and talks the talk. His ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship is one of the most coveted titles out there in the world of striking right now, largely due to the man who is holding it.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar continues to go from strength to strength with every fight under the ONE Championship banner, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It remains to be seen what will be next for him at this time, but you can be sure that he would have been watching very closely during the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 where Jonathan Haggerty reigned supreme at bantamweight.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.