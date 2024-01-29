“I’m living the dream” – Superlek on recent success after defending kickboxing crown vs. Takeru at ONE 165

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is excited and proud after successfully defending his championship belt against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa at the weekend.

‘The Kicking Machine’ faced a tough challenge from ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ but showed his champion form to come out with a convincing unanimous decision victory at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

In a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek shared his thoughts on the success he has been getting in kickboxing of late, including his second successful title defense.

He said:

“It’s a champion’s honor to defend the title and it's already like a dream, winning the belt, and defending it and just turned into kickboxing for [three] fights now and I’ve won every fight, good fights as well, against named guys, and I’m just very happy, I’m living the dream.”

Watch the interview below:

Superlek became ONE world champion in January 2023 after he edged Spanish fighter Daniel Puertas by unanimous decision for the vacant flyweight kickboxing title. He then retained the belt after knocking out Australian challenger Danial Williams in the third round of their title clash two months later.

After ONE 165, ONE Championship's next main show will be on February 16 with ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. The event will be headlined by the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash between champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Felipe Lobo.

It will air live in U.S. primetime. free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Superlek shows who the main man is in stacked flyweight kickboxing division with ONE 165 win

Superlek Kiatmoo9 further solidified his top dog status in the ONE flyweight kickboxing division with his impressive unanimous decision victory over Takeru Segawa in their title clash at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Thai superstar retained his kickboxing gold by ably holding off the tough challenge put up by the local hero to preserve the status quo in his division with him on top.

Heading into ONE 165, Superlek said the fight against Takeru was important to him to show who is the best in his weight class, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

“This fight will prove who is the best kickboxer in this division. I admit that this fight is another very important fight for me. I have a lot of motivation for this fight. I want to prove to everyone that I am one of the fighters who can beat Takeru.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru took place at the Ariake Arena and marked the return of ONE Championship to Japan after nearly five years.