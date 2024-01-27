“My nickname is not because of luck” – Superlek vows to unleash his signature kicking game in title defense against Takeru

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 isn’t known as ‘The Kicking Machine’ for nothing. And this weekend at ONE 165, the 28-year-old Thai superstar is eager to remind everyone just how he got his nickname.

Superlek is set to face Japanese kickboxing icon and former multi-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. Up for grabs is flyweight kickboxing gold.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek vowed to kick Takeru into oblivion.

‘The Kicking Machine’ stated:

“Yes, I think everyone should expect ‘The Kicking Machine’ to be back. I believe that the past three or four fights I haven’t done the kicking that much because it has been only Muay Thai. And, you know, Muay Thai, it’s more about the other striking too, so I did a lot of elbows. So right now, it's kickboxing, so I’m just gonna show people that ‘The Kicking Machine’, my name, is not because of luck, but because of my kicks. He will feel that and everyone in the room will see that.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.

Superlek tells Takeru: “I am not a stepping stone”

One man in attendance at ONE 165 this weekend is none other than reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who will likely draw the winner of the Superlek vs. Takeru showdown.

Takeru himself has said that Rodtang is next for him once he takes Superlek’s gold.

However, this didn’t sit well with Superlek, who fired back at the Japanese star.

Superlek said:

“I have mentioned before, I am not a stepping stone for anyone. So it would probably be better for him to focus on this Sunday rather than saying he’s going to beat Rodtang.”