“I'm the only one who got the win” – Jo Nattawut proud to entertain Thai fans in epic back-and-forth war with Luke Lessei

Combat sports fans from all over the world have their own reasons for supporting a certain fighter, mainly because of how exciting their style of fighting is, or how charismatic they are on the mic. However, one thing that gets a fighter even more raring to go for a bout is when they represent their country on the biggest stages of the sport.

At the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 17 event last Friday, December 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the sport of Muay Thai was once again front and center for ONE Championship as it had another all-Muay Thai card.

The hometown crowd had their eye on three specific bouts as it featured their fellow countrymen with Thongpoon PK Saenchai taking on Ellis Badr Barboza from the United Kingdom in the opening bout, Saemapetch Fairtex facing Mohamed Younes Rabah of Algeria and Nattawut welcoming Luke Lessei to the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

However, only Nattawut came away with the victory as Thongpoon and Saemapetch suffered knockout defeats at the hands of their respective opponents, with him reflecting on the outcome in the post-event interview:

“Yeah, I think so. You know, all the Muay Thai fans here, we had three fighters, and I'm the only one who got the win. Yes.”

What’s next for Jo Nattawut?

After an elite-level performance against Lessei, Nattawut believes he is on the right track to fight once again for a ONE world championship very soon.

A rematch with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai certainly would be an interesting one for Nattawut as he previously claimed that he would have had a better shot at beating the youngster had he been able to have a full camp.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.