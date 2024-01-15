“I’m the one to do it” – Liam Nolan says his ‘style’ and ‘power’ will put a stop to Regian Eersel’s unbeatable reign

Surging British superstar Liam Nolan has thrown down the gauntlet following an important victory at ONE Fight Night 18 last Friday, January 12.

That evening, the Knowlesy Academy superstar earned the second successive win of his promotional tenure against tough-as-nails debutant Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

For most of the three rounds, the Londoner used everything out of his arsenal to throw off his compatriot – including eye-catching spinning elbows and flying kicks – on his way to a unanimous decision win in Bangkok, Thailand.

Now, having left the global stage of ONE Championship with four wins in his past five outings, ‘Lethal’ is full of confidence that his style is the very kryptonite that will bring an end to Regian Eersel’s lengthy reign at the top of the lightweight Muay Thai division.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Liam Nolan said:

Lots of things. I got a good style to beat him under the Muay Thai ruleset. Yeah, I don’t wanna give too much away. But I definitely, I’ve got the style, the power, the everything to do that, and I think I’m the one to do it.”

Watch the full interview here:

Has Liam Nolan done enough to secure a shot at ONE gold?

Despite easing his way to a cruising victory inside the Thai capital, his run to the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title could be blocked by a familiar foe once more.

Sinsamut Klinmee’s win over Liam Nolan at ONE 158 in July 2022 earned the former his shot at the vacant ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Despite putting up a solid display against ‘The Immortal,’ Sinsamut fell short on the judges’ scorecard by split decision. It was a similar plot when he earned a rematch five months later, as he stumbled to defeat by knockout.

Since then, Sinsamut has been on a two-match winning run, and with Nolan on a similar path of destruction, these two could be in the mix for a possible world title eliminator showdown at some point in 2024.

Relive Liam Nolan’s win over Aliev and the entire ONE Fight Night 18 card via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription can catch the card via the free event replay.