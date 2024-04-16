"I have nothing on my mind except the title" - Former two-division tormentor Aung La N Sang aims to regain his throne

Aung La N Sang wants to work toward the world title picture when he resumes his quest in the world's largest martial arts organization this year.

'The Burmese Python' has picked up four victories from five appearances under the ONE spotlight since dropping his middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles to Reinier de Ridder in back-to-back fights.

That streak of victory has lifted the Burmese athlete's spirit ahead of what could be his 20th year as a professional MMA fighter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Aung La N Sang had this to say about starting afresh on the global stage of the promotion:

"We're going to bang out some good and exciting fights, you know. And I can promise you that I have nothing on my mind except the title."

Watch the full interview here:

The Kill Cliff FC athlete was the second fighter, after longtime teammate Martin Nguyen, to simultaneously hold two-division MMA world championship status in ONE.

Aung La N Sang achieved that feat when he dropped Alexandre Machado with a picture-perfect head kick in February 2018 to add to the middleweight crown he attained against Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Light of a Nation in June 2017.

Aung La N Sang ready to brew a new rivalry with Anatoly Malykhin

Aung La N Sang would ideally want to regain both world titles he lost to de Ridder.

But as a start, the Burmese athlete will have his radar locked on the middleweight crown, currently in possession of MMA's first three-division ruler, Anatoly Malykhin.

During a separate interview with ONE, the 38-year-old martial artist explained why he would be a perfect fight for the history-chasing unbeaten Russian mauler.

He said:

"Think about it - every fight that I fight, I fight for the finish. Every fight that he fights, he fights for the finish. It would for sure be a barnburner for the fans."

Case in point, Malykhin boasts a 100 percent finish rate. Meanwhile, 'The Burmese Python' owns an impressive 93 percent finish rate from 44 fights.

Styles do make fights, and in this case, fans will surely be treated to a dynamic battle between two proven warriors should the ONE matchmakers get this fight booked some time in the future.

