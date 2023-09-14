“I was obsessed with fighting” - Liam Harrison recalls how he fell in love with Muay Thai as a young kid

Liam Harrison has lived and breathed Muay Thai ever since he was a young kid.

The now-three-time Muay Thai world champion had some words of motivation for every fighter out there who feels like they’re on the verge of quitting.

On Instagram, he shared a throwback reel from one of his interviews about how he fell in love with the sport as a young kid and what propelled him to train in martial arts for so many years.

In the clip, he was quoted saying:

“I used to walk around school, in the playground, just day-dreaming about when my next fight were. I’d be sat in class, not paying any attention whatsoever. All I could think about was getting out and going to the gym.”

Harrison continued to add:

“Eventually I started on the dinner hour and I were running from my school - which was just down the road up to the gym - doing some quick pads with Richard, then running back to school. I was obsessed by the sport and I was obsessed with fighting.”

Catch the full clip below:

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison continues to stay motivated about training in martial arts even at the age of 37. Of course there are days like any other where he has to re-motivated himself to continue training.

Late last year, Harrison had every reason to fall back into a slump after suffering a serious knee injury in his last fight against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. The recovery period has been a long and arduous one but the fire to pick himself back up never extinguished.

By the end of this calendar year, Harrison hopes to return full throttle and get back into the running of the Muay Thai world title.