“I personally just love that” – Mikey Musumeci on "incredible experience" acquiring knowledge around Asia

Mikey Musumeci is grateful for the opportunity ONE Championship has given him to travel the world and learn about other cultures.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has established himself as one of the promotion’s most exciting superstars in the submission grappling discipline, scoring six straight victories since making his debut inside the circle last year.

ONE Fight Night 15 saw Mikey Musumeci return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for an openweight submission grappling superfight against Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki.

Musumeci only needed three minutes to finish ‘Tobikan Judan’ via the former ONE lightweight world champion’s own move, the Aoki Lock.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his big win, Mikey Musumeci shared his love for Asia and the opportunity to learn more about the region firsthand.

“So it's been such an incredible experience being here and just traveling the world and learning about more cultures and connecting with more people... That's my goal and that's what I enjoy. I personally just love that.”

Catch Mikey Musumeci's full interview below:

‘Darth Rigatoni’ currently stands tall as the first and only ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. Since claiming the title against Cleber Sousa last year, Mikey Musumeci has bested a who’s who of talent inside the circle, including Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

