“I prefer that striking art” – Newly crowned kickboxing champ Phetjeeja explains why Muay Thai holds a special place in her heart

Muay Thai remains a big part of Thai sensation Phetjeeja even after becoming the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion last month.

The 22-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout was among the big winners at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand where she defeated veteran Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen in their title clash by unanimous decision.

Phetjeeja had herself a battle against Meksen but proved her mettle with her lethal combinations which made all the difference in her securing the win.

Interestingly, the fight was her first kickboxing match under ONE Championship since making her promotional debut in March last year.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post recently, ‘The Queen’ shared that while she sees a lot of promise for her doing kickboxing in ONE, the striking art of Muay Thai occupies a special place in heart.

She said:

“For me, I would choose Muay Thai because I prefer that striking art. You can use knees, elbows, and I’ve always been training the clinching and stuff. I’d prefer that more.”

Phetjeeja made her ONE debut in March last year against Albanian-Greek fighter Fani Peloumpi in a catchweight (120.81 lbs) Muay Thai clash, winning by TKO in the second round.

She followed it up with consecutive victories over Ines Pilutti (France), Lara Fernandez (Spain) and Celest Hansen (Australia) also by way of TKO before getting the call to vie for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Phetjeeja wants a shot at atomweight Muay Thai world title

Further proof that she is a Muay Thai fighter at heart, Phetjeeja is gunning for a world title shot in the striking art moving forward.

She made this known during the post-fight interview following her successful conquest of the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title last month.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I would like to thank everyone who came cheering me on tonight. My goal right now is to continue defending this belt and I would like to be the champion also of Muay Thai atomweight as well. I would like to ask for that opportunity in the future.”

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title is currently held by Brazilian Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who unified the division’s title belts by beating former interim world champion Janet Todd of the United States by unanimous decision in March last year.