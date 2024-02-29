“I really do think I could knock out Joshua Pacio” - Jarred Brooks says he is in peak form heading into ONE 166 rematch

Jarred Brooks is feeling better than ever heading into the first defense of his ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

‘The Monkey God’ is set to face off against Joshua Pacio in a rematch at ONE 166: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

March 1 will see the two top strawweights run it back following their first contest at ONE 164, where Brooks dethroned Pacio.

During an interview with ONE Championship ahead of their rematch at the promotion's debut event in Qatar, Jarred Brooks spoke about his physical condition going into this fight and how he has improved on certain aspects in regards to his preparation:

“Let's say my strength and conditioning and that's what I beat Joshua on the most last. And I've even picked it up even more, so I I've had a few bad habits as far as eating as well. I've gotten that out of the way.”

He continued:

“I am still a little bit on the Mikey Musumeci diet. It's just depending on my time ratio with the kids. Completely different, but I think that the way that I'm approaching this fight, I really do think I could knock out Joshua Pacio.”

Jarred Brooks is never short on confidence

Jarred Brooks believes that across the board, he has raised his game ahead of his second fight with the former champion.

He admitted to being a bit nervous during his first contest with Joshua Pacio and that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing once the fight had started.

This time around, having got his hand raised last time around, he is confident that his performance will be even more decisive against ‘The Passion’.

Brooks has got all the confidence and motivation he needs to put this chapter to bed in his career.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.