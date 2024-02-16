  • home icon
“I respect both of them” – Wondergirl says Superlek and Takeru started 2024 with a bang after crazy war

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 16, 2024 06:24 GMT
Takeru Segawa, Wondergirl, Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship
Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, like everyone else who tuned in to ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru last January in Tokyo, was absolutely blown away by the action she had witnessed between two elite flyweight strikers in a five-round war in the evening’s main event.

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 defended his throne against a game Takeru in front of a sold-out crowd at the Ariake Arena. The Thai superstar ended up winning a wide unanimous decision to retain his ONE Championship gold in an action-packed affair worthy of the pay-per-view ask.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak shared her thoughts on that epic fight between Superlek and Takeru.

The 25-year-old from Pattaya, Thailand, said:

“Oh my God, that fight was incredible. To start the year with that fight, it’s just crazy. I respect both of them.”

You can watch the Superlek vs. Takeru replay here:

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak returns to action against Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19

25-year-old fighting phenom Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is back in action this weekend in a Muay Thai scrap against newcomer Martyna Kierczynska.

‘Wondergirl’ and Kierczynska lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

If Jaroonsak takes home the victory, the Thai striker says she could make a full transition to mixed martial arts soon.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

