"I told myself that I could do it" - Superbon on jaw-dropping knockout of kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has racked up plenty of highlight-reel wins throughout his two-decade career. None, however, could top his iconic head-kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan.

Looking back at his epic world title win over the legend, the Bangkok-based star had this to say during a chat with Fightlore Official.

He shared:

"When I got my championship fight with Giorgio Petrosyan, that was fun. I was under pressure because he thought I had no chance of winning.

"However, I believed in myself, and I told my trainer that I could win. But it was only me and my trainer who believed in me. But I told myself that I could do it, and I did it."

Watch the full interview here:

The pair crossed paths for the inaugural divisional gold in the headline attraction of ONE: First Strike in October 2021, with the Italian multi-time kickboxing world champion being a heavy favorite.

It was easy to understand just why, though. 'The Doctor' headed into the Singapore Indoor Stadium undefeated across seven fights inside the ONE circle. On top of that, the Team Multi Fight Petrosyan founder hasn't tasted defeat in almost a decade.

However, Superbon didn't look at all fazed by his rival's reputation when the bell sounded. The 33-year-old closed out the distance immediately in search of closing the night early.

Though it didn't arrive in the opening three minutes, the Thai megastar needed only 20 seconds of the second round to connect with an inch-perfect head kick that left Petrosyan knocked out cold.

Superbon hopes history will repeat itself at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon returns on the global stage with another chance to vie for gold when ONE Friday Fights 58 gets underway inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

That evening, the top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender goes toe-to-toe with No. 2-ranked Marat Grigorian for the division's interim world title.

In their last meeting at ONE X in March 2022, the 33-year-old dominated Grigorian en route to a clear-cut unanimous decision. However, he doesn't plan to go the distance with his longtime nemesis when they meet for the second time under the promotional banner.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

