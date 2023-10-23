“I try to inspire” – Fabricio Andrade remains humble as ever despite world champion status

Brazilian mixed martial arts star Fabricio Andrade asserts that success has hardly changed him as a person. He also remains committed to inspiring people with what he does.

‘Wonder Boy’ joined the pantheon of champions in ONE Championship by claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title back in February. The 26-year-old fighter defeated former divisional king and compatriot John Lineker by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Fabricio Andrade shared that while his world champion status has had its impact in his career, the way he deals with everyday life and how he conducts his affairs remain practically the same.

The HIIT Studio/Marrok Force standout said:

“[My life] has changed a lot [since becoming a world champion]. I think a lot more about the way people see me, and I try to inspire. You know, when you become a world champion, people kinda see you a bit differently. But, I'm just doing the same thing - train the same, eat the same, and wake up at the same time everyday. Staying humble and keep improving everyday.”

Check out the interview below:

Fabricio Andrade looks to shore up his standing in combat sports by adding another world title in his scheduled return to action on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against the division’s Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty, in an all-champion clash. The match will serve as the headlining contest for the fight night happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fabricio Andrade will return to his kickboxing roots for the title fight. Prior to joining ONE in 2020, he had extensive experience competing in the striking art both in his homeland and beyond and had considerable success.

His opponent, Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, seeks to add a third world title at ONE Fight Night 16, having held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title before winning the bantamweight gold back in April.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.