"I try to be very PG13" - Paige VanZant says she opened OnlyF*ns to avoid getting into trouble for risque content

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is being forced to tip-toe on Instagram after a slew of raunchy posts left her in hot water with the platform.

Since her heyday in MMA came to an end, the fighter has succeeded in cashing in on her looks to garner an enormous social media following.

She boasts a 3.2 million subscriber base on Instagram and is one of the most successful creators on the content subscription service OnlyF*ns. However, it seems she made the switch to OnlyF*ans primarily to avoid getting in trouble for posting risque content.

For context, Paige VanZant has faced issues for posting scantily clad pictures.

This has severely limited her capacity to express herself on the platform. In a recent story on the website, she addressed the restrictions that she is facing on Instagram, saying:

"If it’s an inappropriate question, I can’t even share it on my stories. So, I try to be very PG13 on Insta lately because I don’t want to get in trouble anymore. But, very soon, you guys are going to get the chance to ask me any question you want with no limits, and I’m going to answer all of them. [X/t Daily Star]"

With '12 Guage's' last fight coming in a bare-knuckle boxing loss to Rachael Ostovich in 2021, many fans wonder if they'll ever see her step back into combat sports, especially since she is doing fabulously in other avenues.

VanZant has, time and again, pegged OnlyF*ans as her primary income driver. The paychecks from the content subscription service significantly dwarf the combined earnings from her fighting career.

Catch Paige VanZant's comments below:

Paige VanZant compares her fighting and modeling careers

Paige VanZant's claim to fame was her almost seven years tenure with the UFC. She holds an MMA record of 8-5. However, since her release from the organization, the 29-year-old has made great strides as a model on various social media platforms.

In a recent post on Instagram, '12 Guage' compared her fighting and modeling careers in a vicious post aimed at her haters. She wrote:

"One made me rich….. The other made me famous. 🏴‍☠️ Haters, make sure to talk s**t in the comments. This one is too good not to."