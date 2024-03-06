“I’ve trained Muay Thai my whole life” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expects a clash of styles against Cristina Morales

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to return to her natural weight class next time out to defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Having taken a fight at strawweight against world champion Smilla Sundell on late notice in her last contest, Rodrigues is now back to remind everyone who is the best at atomweight.

At ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 she faces off against Cristina Morales, who, despite being better well known for her kickboxing pedigree, is sure to bring a big challenge.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will undoubtedly look to make the most out of the fact that she has vastly more experience competing in this ruleset when taking on the Spaniard.

She told ONE Championship ahead of fight night that they both bring a different approach to the table, but that doesn’t mean she is overlooking her opponent:

“I don’t think our styles are comparable. [Morales] comes from kickboxing, and I’ve trained Muay Thai my whole life. But I realized that she likes striking, and so do I. So, it will be a great fight.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is back to prove a point

If there’s one thing that Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has proven in her career it’s that you can’t afford to count her out at any point.

Even after taking two and a half years away from competition in order to build a family, the divisional queen returned at ONE Fight Night 8 last year and looked back to her best.

Her win over Janet Todd showed that the Brazilian world champion hasn’t lost a step and that’s exactly the same motivation that she comes into March 8 with.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she will look to make a statement against Morales by getting back in the win column.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.