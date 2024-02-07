“I wanna knock them all out” – Fabricio Andrade says he’ll take on everyone who called him out once he gets healthy

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade recently sat down with the South China Morning Post on YouTube to talk about the immediate future of his career.

After getting knocked out for the first time by ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty late last year, 'Wonder Boy' took some time off from fighting to visit his hometown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In his absence, various fighters called him out for his MMA belt, including Haggerty himself. Regarding the men who publicly challenged him for his belt, Fabricio Andrade said:

“As soon as I'm strong and I'm healthy again, I'm going to call ONE Championship and I'm gonna tell them to line them up because I wanna knock them all out and Haggerty is one of them, the most that I want to knock out right now.”

It's not surprising that 'Wonder Boy' wants to get a piece of 'The General' immediately upon his return. Haggerty has got his number and Andrade wants to get this one back.

We'll have to wait until the world champion is ready to return.

Watch the full interview here:

Kwon Won Il called out Fabricio Andrade after ONE Fight Night 18 win

One notable fighter who called out Andrade this year is his previous foe, South Korean KO artist Kwon Won Il.

Kwon scored his third straight TKO win by stopping Shinechagtga Zolsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 earlier this year

With a third straight win via KO/TKO, 'Pretty Boy' is gunning for his division's undisputed king.

Back in June 2022, Andrade gave Kwon his first KO loss after a swift roundhouse kick to the body. With strong momentum behind him, however, the South Korean slugger took the mic and threw down the gauntlet:

"I'm gonna kill you, baby. Where are you, Fabricio? I'm coming for you."

It's hard to deny Kwon his second shot at Fabricio Andrade after a third straight finish. Still, there's weight to Jonathan Haggerty's argument to fight for Andrade's MMA belt, considering he just knocked him out.

Whoever gets a crack at 'Wonder Boy' first, we're eager to find out. Stay tuned.