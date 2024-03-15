Anatoly Malykhin believes it's the perfect time to welcome a second child after another monumental accomplishment in his professional career.

The Russian usurper is now the proud owner of heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world titles following his latest destruction of Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar earlier this month.

At 36 years old, Malykhin has no plans of slowing down anytime soon and wants to collect more hardware against the best in the world. For now, 'Sladkiy' wants to focus on a more important addition to the Malykhin household, alongside his wife Anita and son Leo.

"One year from now, I want to become a father for the second time," Malykhin told Morning Kombat.

"I want to have a son or maybe a daughter, or maybe twins, it doesn't matter. Like Nine months ahead, I think we've got time. So, a year from now I want to be a dad again."

Watch the full interview:

Anatoly Malykhin is truly winning in life, both inside and outside the Circle. He remains undefeated in 14 MMA bouts and has never met an adversary he couldn't finish.

Plus, the triple champ also has a strong support system at home, which is a big reason for his massive success.

Anatoly Malykhin open to cross-promotion matches against fellow world champions

While Anatoly Malykhin will gladly defend all three of his thrones against potential invaders in ONE, he's also looking at potential threats outside the promotion.

'Sladkiy' wants to prove his place among the elite by proving ONE is indeed the home of the best fighters in the world. He added:

“I'm ready to represent ONE Championship at a big show and meet with any heavyweights they get in front of me. So, if somebody is ready for the challenge and wants to make a big show, I'm ready. I'm ready to knock out any new opponent.”