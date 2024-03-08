“I want to end my career at the top” - Janet Todd aims to retire as undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States wants to end her career on a high note, as the best female striker on the planet.

Todd recently announced that her upcoming fight will be her last, as she heads into retirement to usher in the next chapter of her life – starting a family.

The 38-year-old Japanese-American veteran will attempt to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against interim titleholder ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card this 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Todd says she wants her last fight as a professional to end in victory.

The Boxing Works product said:

“I mean that's what I want. I want to end my career at the top, be the first woman in our atomweight division to defend the title successfully, and to show age is nothing but a number.”

Needless to say, fans are looking forward to seeing Todd compete one final time before riding off into the sunset.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Janet Todd dreams of becoming a mother: “I want that part of my life as well”

Atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd is ready to hang up her gloves for good and become a mother in the future. The 38-year-old said she wants to start a family.

Todd told ONE Championship:

“I've thought about it for a while. The other aspect of what I want in my life is to start a family, and I'm getting older. Women aren't fortunate enough to have kids in their 40s. Maybe some are, but I want that part of my life as well.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.