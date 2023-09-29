“I want to prove that wasn’t me” – Danielle Kelly out to erase memories of defeat to Jessa Khan

Since signing with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly has been campaigning for an opportunity to secure one of the most coveted prizes in submission grappling today.

Looking to become a submission grappling world champion in the promotion, the 27-year old has displayed all the traits of one throughout her time at the promotion, and she hopes to carry on that momentum in her next showdown.

This Friday, September 29, a former opponent that holds a win over her will stand in her way of accomplishing that dream, providing one more hurdle for Kelly before she can claim the 26 pounds of gold.

Jessa Khan beat Kelly back at a WNO event in 2021 and has gone on to become an IBJJF world champion before making her ONE Championship debut at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the build-up to one of the biggest contests of her career, Kelly has spoken a lot about the motivation that she has carried through her training camp.

On top of chasing after the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship, the Silver Fox BJJ student also feels like she has a point to prove.

Reflecting on her first meeting with Khan from two years ago, Danielle Kelly believes that she didn’t show up on that occasion.

Fortunately, she now has the opportunity to rewrite history and correct her wrongs by rematching her former foe on the biggest stage possible.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, she spoke about the statement that she wants to make on fight night and how that has kept her focused throughout camp:

“I wouldn’t say revenge. But it’s more motivating that I’m going to go up against her again and I want to prove that wasn’t me. I want to prove that I’m a different person. It’s not going to be the same. I’m coming after the belt and she’s in my way. So I’m gonna submit her.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, September 29.