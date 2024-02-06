“I want to show him who I am” – Felipe Lobo wants to prove Jonathan Haggerty wrong after he called him a ‘nobody’

Felipe Lobo is fired up after Jonathan Haggerty called him a ‘nobody’ late last year.

The Brazilian striker had been on Haggerty’s radar ever since Lobo defeated top bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex by knockout on April 22, 2023, at ONE Fight Night 9.

But their rivalry has reached new heights after Haggerty knocked out Lobo’s teammate ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title this past November.

That night, ‘Demolition Man’ cornered for Andrade, so Haggerty took the opportunity to exchange a few unpleasantries with him after the bout.

When Lobo was asked about their confrontation by ONE Championship, the Brazilian said that Haggerty’s threats had become personal. He, therefore, hopes to prove the current champion wrong by making him eat his words on February 16.

“This confrontation certainly increased my desire to face him. Especially because in the ring, he said I was a nobody. So, I want to show him who I am.”

Felipe Lobo is ready to make his mark as the next ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is counting down the days till his fight against Muay Thai divisional king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19.

The 30-year-old stalwart has been training under famed boxing coach John Hutchinson from Tiger Muay Thai to level up his striking and prepare for the biggest matchup of his career.

Looking toned and ready for his second shot at a world title, Lobo shared the following message and photo with his fans on Instagram that said:

“Making memories, shaping history. It’s all about hard work and dedication. @felipe_lobo_mt Muay Thai world title countdown begins. Ready to leave are mark! 🌟🥊🏆🥇MuayThaWorldChampion #RoadToVictory #DedicationPaysOff”