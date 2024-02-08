“I will beat your a** myself” - American star Jarred Brooks is ready for his world domination tour at ONE 166 in Qatar

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is ready to take out anyone who calls him out.

In November 2021, Brooks fought under the ONE banner for the first time, defeating Lito Adiwang by second-round submission. ‘The Monkey God’ followed up his impressive performance with wins against Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane, setting up a fight with Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

Brooks made his dreams come true in December 2022 by securing a unanimous decision win against Pacio to become the ONE strawweight MMA king. Fast forward to this year and ‘The Monkey God’ is scheduled to rematch Pacio in the ONE 166: Qatar co-main event on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Ahead of his world title defense, Brooks did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about fighters who have called him out:

“I will not run from any of you scevy little motherf*ckers. If you guys keep on calling me out, I will come, and I will beat your a*s myself.”

Jarred Brooks even tried his hand at champ-champ status. With that said, Brooks did challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, which Musumeci retained with a triangle armbar.

Meanwhile, Pacio earned a shot at his previously-owned strap by defeating Mansur Malachiev in Oct. 2023.

Jarred Brooks plans to “prove a lot of people wrong” at ONE 166

Jarred Brooks might have the ONE strawweight MMA world title, but that doesn’t mean he’s convinced every fan he’s the best fighter in the division. At ONE 166, Brooks plans to silence the remaining doubters by defeating Joshua Pacio for a second time.

Brooks had this to say in a message posted on Twitter:

“I want to go into this fight and prove a lot of people wrong and show all of you that I am the best fighter”

Jarred Brooks has been unbeatable since signing with ONE Championship. Yet, the ONE strawweight MMA king can’t overlook Joshua Pacio, as the Filipino superstar has endured two world title reigns and faced the best fighters in the division. It’ll be intriguing to see who emerges victorious in the ONE 166 co-main event.

