“I will be more concise” – Saemapetch vows a different outcome in second meeting with Mohamed Younes Rabah

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender and former ONE world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex plans to change things up when he steps back into the ring against tormentor Mohamed Younes Rabah this weekend.

Saemapetch locks horns with Rabah at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

The 29-year-old Saemapetch dropped a devastating first-round knockout loss to Rabah at ONE Fight Night 17 last December of 2023. But the Thai star can’t wait to get back in there and one-up his former adversary.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Saemapetch says he will be more calculated and less reckless in the rematch with Rabah.

The Fairtex Training Center product stated:

“I'm sure this rematch will be different. I will be more concise. I will definitely not be rash or careless anymore. Now I'm 80% confident because I've been practicing for a long time. And I can’t tell you how the game will go on. But I’ll do my best to win this fight.”

Saemapetch Fairtex says he has figured out Mohamed Younes Rabah’s game

Saemapetch Fairtex is confident heading into his rematch with Mohamed Younes Rabah that he has dialed in his Algerian opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.

The former ONE world title challenger told the promotion:

“What makes him dangerous are his flying knees, leg kicks, and additional elbows. These are some of the things I can pick out.”

Will this translate into a victory for Saemapetch? Only time will tell.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.