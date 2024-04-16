"I will try my best" - Superlek says he'd try his level best to put Takeru to sleep in potential rematch

To really kickstart 2024 in style for ONE Championship, Superlek Kiatmoo9 put on an incredible performance at ONE 165.

January saw the promotion make a long-awaited return to Japan for what was stacked up to be one of the best cards of the entire year.

In the main event, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion put his title on the line against the debuting Japanese superstar, Takeru Segawa. The two elite strikers put on an incredible show in the final fight of the night, where the defending champion emerged victorious.

However, it speaks to the incredible will and toughness of the challenger that in the third round, he was able to produce an incredible rally to nearly finish the fight.

Superlek reflected on the fight in an interview with the South China Morning Post, where he said that he felt his opponent fade after this flurry.

He also said that if they were to meet again, he is confident that he could find the finish:

"I did try in the fourth round to knock him out. I saw he was hurt. But in the third round, he hurt me. But in the fourth round, I could feel it having less power. But for the next time, I feel I will try my best."

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek stayed on top at ONE 165

Superlek was the the original opponent that was booked in to welcome Takeru Segawa to ONE Championship in Japan.

'The Kicking Machine' replaced the injured Rodtang Jitmuangnon and he sure did deliver as a plan B that was forced to be called into place.

The champ lived up to his nickname on the night with a devastating display of leg kicks that proved to be the real difference between them when all was said and done.

Japan was treated to an incredible main event as the legacy of Superlek continues to grow under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE 165 is available to watch back in full via the event replay.

