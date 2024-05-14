“I wouldn’t want to get ahead of myself” - Denice Zamboanga refuses to be overconfident in fight with close pal Stamp

Filipino fighter Denice Zamboanga believes she has a solid shot at becoming the new ONE atomweight MMA world champioin against reigning divisional queen Stamp Fairtex. However, she is holding out against making predictions for the fight and getting ahead of herself.

'The Menace' will try to realize her long-sought dream of becoming a world champion when she challenges former teammate Stamp at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It serves as the headlining contest of the event, which will be available in U.S. primetime free of charge to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In a conversation with ONE Championship in line with her upcoming title fight. Denice Zamboanga shared her frame of mind heading into the contest, saying:

"I don't really want to give any prediction, other than I'll do everything to get the belt home to the Philippines. I respect Stamp. She's such a good fighter, and I wouldn't want to get ahead of myself."

Denice Zamboanga is currently the No. 2 contender in the ONE atomweight MMA division and is riding a two-fight winning run, with her most recent victory over Brazilian Julie Mezabarba in April last year.

For her part, Stamp will defend for the first time the vacant world title she claimed last September over South Korea's Ham Seo Hee by third-round TKO.

Denice Zamboanga hopes to spotlight Filipino women MMA fighters with win at ONE 167

Denice Zamboanga sees a victory for her at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand as spotlighting fellow Filipino women MMA fighters, which is why she is doubly determined to come up with a win.

The 27-year-old martial artist will vie for the ONE atomweight MMA world title against reigning champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event at ONE 167. She believes a win over the Thai superstar will be a watershed moment for Philippine MMA.

She told ABS-CBN in an interview:

"Becoming the first Filipina world champion goes beyond me. I want to win this belt because I want to inspire the kids, especially the young ladies who want to pursue MMA."

Adding:

"I want to show them that while boys have dominated the headlines, women can also shine and dominate this sport."

Denice Zamboanga is a former teammate of Stamp at Fairtex Training Center in Thailand, where they developed a friendship, making their upcoming showdown all the more interesting.