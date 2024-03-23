“If you don’t hit the target, it’s nothing” - Thai superstar Superbon unfazed by Marat Grigorian’s terrifying boxing

Marat Grigorian may be regarded as one of the most terrifying strikers in all of kickboxing, but Superbon Singha Mawynn is far from intimidated.

On Friday, April 5, the two featherweight superstars will square off in a highly anticipated rematch in the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the bout will serve to crown a new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Having already squared off at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022, Superbon is not only familiar with Marat Grigorian's skill set, but he's also plenty confident that he'll come out on top, just as he did in their first meeting under the ONE banner.

"His hands were still powerful. But, you know, if you're really really heavy in your hands, but if you don't hit the target, it's nothing," Superbon said in an interview with the promotion.

Both fighters are coming off highlight-reel knockouts in kickboxing competition, with Superbon dispatching Tayfun Ozcan via a brutal second-round head-kick KO at ONE Fight Night 11 and Grigorian finishing Sitthichai in the third round of their clash at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Superbon and Marat Grigorian have a history that extends far beyond their epic ONE Championship rivalry

Interestingly, the bout between Superbon and Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 will be a rematch. Prior to their debuts inside the Circle, the two men met under the Kunlun Fight banner in 2018 as part of the promotions World Max Tournament final. There, Grigorian got the upper hand early and finished the Thai in a mere 29 seconds.

Of course, Superbon bounced back, delivering a surgical-like performance against the three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion in their inaugural meeting with ONE Championship.

Will the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king deliver a repeat performance, or will the Armenian powerhouse put an exclamation point on their historic rivalry and claim his first piece of ONE Championship gold?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.