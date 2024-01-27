“If I’m pulling guard, I’m attacking” – Kade Ruotolo questions Tommy Langaker’s over-reliance on his ‘passive’ guard game

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has accused his upcoming opponent, Tommy Langaker, of having a one-dimensional ground game.

Ruotolo says Langaker only knows how to pull guard and stay there for the majority of his fights. When the two lock horns this weekend, the 21-year-old American star says he wants to prove a point and submit Langaker once and for all.

Ruotolo and Langaker face off in an epic rematch for the lightweight submission grappling belt in the co-main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo blasted Langaker’s grappling style and said he would never be caught doing what his Norwegian counterpart does.

The 21-year-old phenom said:

“He just kind of stays on his back and waits for an opponent to engage, and just clasps on to the legs. If he doesn’t get that, then he’s kind of complaining and asking around. I’ve never been like that once in my life.”

He added:

“If I’m trying to take someone down and can’t get a takedown, I’m going to pull guard. If I’m pulling guard, I’m attacking. Then if I can’t get anything going, I’m going to stand up and try to take him down again.”

Kade Ruotolo teases transition to MMA after he gets past Tommy Langaker

It’s been on the Ruotolo brothers’ radar for quite some time now, but Kade Ruotolo appears intent on finally making the transition from BJJ to MMA.

He told ONE Championship:

“My main goal is to submit Tommy. After that, you know, even as of recently, the last couple of months, I've been spending a lot more time on MMA than jiu-jitsu. My focus has really been directed at MMA except for these last couple of weeks, as I've really focused on the task at hand. But after that, I want to make my debut and I want to win.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.