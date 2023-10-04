Ilya Freymanov unfazed by Thanh Le’s strengths: “He has nothing to offer me”

Since stepping into the circle for the first time, it’s been very clear that Ilya Freymanov didn’t arrive in ONE Championship to slowly climb the rankings.

At ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, the Russian contender produced one of the most impressive debuts in the history of the promotion.

Former two-weight world champion Martin Nguyen is an icon in the ONE history books but Freymanov was able to use his name to build his own profile, stopping him in the opening round to shake up the featherweight division.

Coupled up with a second consecutive first-round finish the 27-year-old finishing machine has found himself in the upper echelons of the division having been on the roster for less than a year.

Just 13 months on from his debut, Freymanov will have the opportunity to become a world champion at featherweight at ONE Fight Night 15.

With reigning kingpin Tang Kai being inactive due to an injury, an interim champion will be crowned this Friday, October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Taking on another former world champion in Thanh Le, who was set to compete in a rematch with Tang Kai after losing his belt last year, this contest is a clash of two ruthless finishers.

Taking into account both men's finishing records, this fight could come down to who lands first. Still, Ilya Freymanov isn’t concerned about what is coming back at him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about the strengths that Le brings to the table and how he believes, there is nothing that will trouble him on fight night:

“Speaking about his advantages, it’s explosive speed. He is an explosive guy, he possesses tonnage in his arms thanks to his speed. We all know that speed beats strength, as they say. Nobody denies he has all that, and he has good timing. But in general, I think I’m better at all aspects, and he has nothing to offer me.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

