“It almost took the fun out” – Janet Todd feels no pressure in unification bout against Phetjeeja

Unlike her previous world title fight with ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8, Janet Todd doesn’t feel heavy pressure for her upcoming unification world title fight with ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Todd and Phetjeeja will headline the all-women card on International Women’s Day 2024 on March 8 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and finally settle on who should be crowned as the undisputed queen of the division.

During her most recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘JT’ narrated the difference in her headspace between this upcoming clash with Phetjeeja and her previous fight against Rodrigues.

Janet Todd said:

“It's actually one of the things - pressure. That was one of the things that I think messed with me with my fight with Allycia. I put really unnecessary pressure on myself thinking, ‘oh, I have to unify the belts. I have to get the belt.’ And by saying, ‘I have to,’ I was putting so much pressure on myself that it almost took the fun out of it. And I do this for fun.”

The 38-year-old veteran fighter also pointed out that pressure had the most disruption and wants to learn from that experience, as she added:

“When you start taking the fun out of it, then your body starts getting tight and things don't come off as fluidly as you want. I think I'm taking that lesson from my last fight and applying it here.”

Janet Todd wants to prove that she is aging like a fine wine

Janet Todd’s mission this Friday against Phetjeeja is not only to fend off her challenge and unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title but also to shut down the concerns about her age at 38, which is already in the twilight zone.

The Boxing Works representative looks to record her eighth victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization and make her way back into the winning column after absorbing her second defeat last time around.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.