“It’d be cool to showcase my skills” – 17-year-old Johan Ghazali eyes a spot on ONE Championship’s US card in 2024

After making his impressive Prime Video debut at ONE Fight Night 17, teen phenom Johan Ghazali would love the opportunity to showcase his skills at a ONE Championship event in the United States next year.

Making a name for himself on the promotion’s Friday Fights series with four incredible wins, ‘Jojo’ earned the biggest win of his career thus far, finishing Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai world champion, Edgar Tabares, in just 36 seconds.

Speaking with members of the media following his fifth straight win, Johan Ghazali expressed his desire to be part of ONE Championship’s plans when the company makes its highly anticipated return to the United States in 2024.

“It feels amazing, you know. I have family in the U.S. They’re in New Mexico,” Ghazali said at the post-fight press event. “So I would love for them to watch me fight live, you know, somewhere in the U.S. Yeah, it'd be cool to showcase my skills, showcase my heart in U.S. land.”

Johan Ghazali is on a fast track to superstardom

Though he has only five fights under the ONE Championship banner, Johan Ghazali has already established himself as the next big breakout star of the promotion.

Making his debut in February, ‘Jojo’ immediately turned heads with a stunning 16-second knockout of Padetsuk Fairtex. Proving that was no fluke, he went on to earn a second straight KO in an instant classic against Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Earning two more victories against Samurai Seeopal and Temirlan Bekmurzaev, Ghazali more than earned his opportunity to be featured on the promotion’s final Prime Video card of the year. Needless to say, he did not disappoint.

