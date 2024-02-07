“It would be a fun fight” – Superlek says possible Rodtang-Takeru barnburner will bring the best out of both superstars

Superlek Kiatmoo9 produced an incredible performance in the main event of ONE 165 to successfully defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against Takeru Segawa.

Though the fans inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, were still treated to a great contest between two elite strikers, it wasn’t the originally scheduled main event.

When ONE Championship’s return to Japan was announced, it was set to be headlined by a dream matchup between the three-division K-1 world champion and flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The reigning flyweight kickboxing champ knows both men very well having faced them in his last two contests.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The Kicking Machine’ spoke about how they match up with one another and his expectations for that potential fight:

“I think in a Rodtang and Takeru fight, it’s going to be very similar match. I wouldn’t say who’s more difficult, they’re at the same level I would say. I feel that if Rodtang face Takeru, these two have really similar styles. It would be a fun fight if they were to face each other.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek stepped up in more ways than one at ONE 165

Superlek deserves a ton of praise for taking this fight in the first place and replacing the injured Rodtang in order to give the fans one hell of a main event.

That being said, the performance he delivered is also incredibly deserving of praise, with the flyweight kickboxing champ in incredible form once again under the ONE Championship banner.

Fans will undoubtedly still want to see Takeru versus ‘The Iron Man’ down the line but there can be no complaints as to ‘The Kicking Machine’ stepping in and putting on a show.

ONE Championship fans can rewatch all the action from ONE 165 at watch.onefc.com.