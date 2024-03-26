"It would legitimize my status" - Alexis Nicolas on the chance to snap Regian Eersel's 22-fight winning streak

Alexis Nicolas looks to "legitimize' himself by ending Regian Eersel's historic winning streak.

On April 5, Nicolas plans to capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his fighting career when he makes his Amazon debut. The undefeated Frenchman will have his work cut out for him in the ONE Fight Night 21 main event, as he's scheduled to challenge two-sport world champion Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing throne.

Nicolas was recently interviewed by ONE and had this to say about potentially defeating Eersel:

"I'm not much of a dreamer, but it would be a dream come true. It would make me number one worldwide and would legitimize my status."

It'll be easier said than done for Alexis Nicolas to defeat Regian Eersel. 'The Immortal' is riding a 22-fight winning streak, including an overall promotional record of 10-0. The two-sport world champion last fought in June 2023, defeating Dmitry Menshikov with a 46-second knockout to defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Watch Eersel knock out Menshikov below:

Who else is fighting at ONE Fight Night 21 besides Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas?

The April 5 spectacle of ONE Fight Night 21 features several must-see matchups across four combat sports. In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title for the first time against the John Danaher-trained promotional newcomer Izaak Michell.

Earlier in the night, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo returns to action for a non-title catchweight submission grappling match against the highly-touted Francisco Lo. With a win against Lo, Ruotolo would extend his promotional record to 6-0.

The upcoming Prime Video event also features Ben Tynan vs. Duke Didier (heavyweight MMA), Suablack vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Muay Thai), and more.

ONE Fight Night 21 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.