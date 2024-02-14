“It’s been a collaborative effort” - Lito Adiwang says he’s at the perfect spot training at Soma Fight Club in Bali

Lito Adiwang has been sharpening his skills and adding a few new ones in preparation for his high-stakes strawweight showdown with Danial Williams this Friday night.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 19 will feature a can’t-miss main event as ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo.

But first, fight fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be treated to an exciting scrap in MMA as Lito Adiwang looks to make it three-in-a-row against three-sport superstar Danial Williams.

With fight night only right around the corner, Adiwang gave ONE Championship fans some insight into his training and preparation with his new home, Soma Fight Club in Bali.

“It’s been a collaborative effort between us,” Adiwang said. “The coaches respect what I bring to the table, and instead of trying to change me, we’re sharpening it, they’re only adding new things to the table.”

Lito Adiwang returned with a vengeance in 2023

After suffering a devastating knee injury in the second round of his March 2022 meeting with countryman Jeremy Miado, Lito Adiwang returned 18 months looked and looked better than ever. He scored a brutal 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis, setting the stage for a rematch with Miado six weeks later.

After three rounds of entertaining action, Adiwang’s hand was raised, winning the bout via unanimous decision. With a win over Danial Williams on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Thunder Kid’ could establish himself as the strawweight division’s next potential title contender.

Who comes out on top when Adiwang goes toe-to-toe with one of the most versatile athletes in all of ONE Championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.