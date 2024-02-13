“It’s just a bigger target now” - Jonathan Haggerty says he’s the bantamweight division’s most wanted man

UK superstar Jonathan Haggerty is carrying a heavy burden as a two-sport champion.

It goes without saying that the bantamweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship is the toughest weight class we’ve ever seen. Big names like Nong-O Hama, Saemapetch Fairtex and Jonathan Haggerty have set a pretty high bar for up-and-coming stars.

Therefore, being the champion of one discipline, let alone two, is one of the hardest things you can ever achieve at such a high level. One guy, however, has achieved such a phenomenon, and now, anyone who’s anyone wants to fight him.

At the peak of his career, Jonathan Haggerty is the most wanted man in the stacked 145-pound division. But according to him, it’s all the same whether he’s a champion or not.

“It’s just a bigger target now, mate,” he told ONE Championship. “That's all. I got the other division, the kickboxing category on my back, calling me out. I'm still the same person without the belt or with the belt. I'm still the same Jonathan Haggerty, just a bigger target on my back and I'm here for it. I welcome them all.”

On February 16, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Haggerty will return to action for the first time to defend his Muay Thai crown against top bantamweight Muay Thai contender Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

The world title bout is expected to be a massive hit with the fans as the two men set aside their differences inside the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Jonathan Haggerty believes Felipe Lobo is the “perfect target” for him

Dual world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is excited to throw down with his first target of the year, Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

The Brazilian phenom earned his stripes by beating Saemapetch Fairtex with a terrific come-from-behind victory at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

The unanticipated win resonated with the fans by the way Lobo bounced back into the fight after being down in the first round. More importantly, his performance impressed Haggerty.

“Lobo deserves it,” he told ONE. “He stopped Saemapetch. He’s a great fighter. There’s respect there in the fighter sense. I just feel like we’re going to gel well. His style is perfect for me. He’s a perfect target for me.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America