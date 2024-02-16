“It’s just definitely an area that needs improving” – Danial Williams vows to use defeat to Jonathan Di Bella to up kickboxing arsenal

Danial Williams is prioritizing improving his kickboxing skills following his loss to ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

After going toe-to-toe with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last March, ‘Mini T’ returned for a showdown with Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. Williams did an excellent job of attacking Di Bella’s lead leg throughout the five-round affair, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to see his hand raised.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the ring this Friday night, February 16, Williams vowed to develop his kickboxing skills further after coming up short in back-to-back bouts in the sport.

“But yeah, it wasn't bad,” Williams said. “Like straight after the fight, I was disappointed like f**k, you know, I really wanted that win. But yeah, just understanding it after like, you know, I did OK. I'm not necessarily, kickboxing in my past hasn't been the best."

He added:

“A lot of my losses have come from kickboxing, so it's just definitely an area that needs improving.”

Danial Williams looking to land a big win in his return to MMA

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 19 will see Danial Williams return to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since October 2022 when he meets strawweight standout Lito Adiwang. ‘Mini T’ is 3-1 in MMA contests under the ONE banner, earning victories over Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi.

His last appearance saw him suffer a third-round knockout loss to Jeremy Miado, who just so happens to be the last man that Lito Adiwang fought — and defeated — at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

Will Danial Williams climb back into the win column close in on the strawweight division’s top five, or will ‘Thunder Kid’ continue his impressive run and make it three W’s in a row?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.