“It’s the lifestyle that I’m enjoying” – Jonathan Haggerty says he’s been living the dream in Thailand for almost a year

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty has swapped the gray skies of London for a more vibey tropical temperature of Thailand for his second successive training camp.

Needless to say, the 26-year-old, who puts his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19, is loving every bit of it as he progressively upped his gears at Lamai Muay Thai Camp Koh Samui.

He has also reaped the rewards of acclimatizing early without the long-haul flights from London. Besides, with trainers Lyndon and Christian Knowles, and his partner by his side for the bulk of his camp, ‘The General’ doesn’t see much of an issue settling in at The Land of Smiles.

Speaking to ONE Championship before his first world title defense, Jonathan Haggerty admits he has zero complaints over calling the resort island a temporary home.

‘The General’ said:

“I'm still currently in Koh Samui right now and not sure when I'm gonna come home yet. I'm not sure. I've been here for about, I'd say, about seven months now. Eight months, maybe. My missus is here with me. Can't complain really, mate.”

He went on to add:

“It's the lifestyle that I'm enjoying day-to-day. Waking up every morning and training. Can't complain. Why would I be at home in the freezing cold if I don’t have to?”

Jonathan Haggerty expects highlight-reel finish of Lobo

The Londoner has been on a tear since moving up to the bantamweight ranks, and he enters this showdown off a banner year in 2023, where he went from top-ranked contender to two-sport king.

Knockouts over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade saw him join the elite list of athletes to conquer two disciplines, and he hopes to extend that winning streak against ‘Demolition Man’ at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Without having to worry about things out of his control, Jonathan Haggerty has given it his all throughout his stay in Thailand.

Now, he hopes to reap the rewards of the seed he has planted with another statement finish inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the same interview, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I’m excited for it, you know,” Haggerty told ONE Championship. “Every time I step foot in the ring, I’m going for the knockout. I believe I can knock him out. I’m very confident.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.