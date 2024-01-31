“It’s quite interesting” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty reveals origin of his beef with fellow world champ Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade have fought each other just once in their entire careers, but the beef between them is already among the spiciest.

The two world champions have been vocal in their respect for one another, yet they’re not shy when expressing their mutual dislike.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty revealed how his interesting feud with the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion took form.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I think we've been going back and forth on a direct message on Instagram. We've been going back and forth, it's quite interesting. He's telling me I've got no power, and I'm just laughing it off.”

The rivalry between the two ultimately hit its boiling point in November, when they faced off for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Haggerty and Andrade were on fire during their interviews, and both fighters were relentless in their verbal attacks against each other.

The story saw its conclusion, or maybe even a pivotal climax, when they finally traded leather in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

Haggerty, who entered the match with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, was at an ungodly level and battered Andrade for the second-round knockout win.

After taking the win, ‘The General’ became the fifth of six fighters in ONE Championship history to simultaneously hold world titles across two disciplines.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty defends bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty is set to return to action on February 16 when he puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line for the first time.

The two-sport world champion will take on Andrade’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This will be the sixth time Haggerty figures in a world title fight in ONE Championship, while Lobo will be in his second.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.