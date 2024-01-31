“It’s time for Roman Kryklia” – Knockout machine Rade Opacic makes his claim for next shot at ONE gold

After racing to his third straight victory in ONE Championship, Serbian knockout artist Rade Opacic said he is ready for a world title shot against double ONE world champion Roman Kryklia.

The 26-year-old Belgrade native defeated Iraj Azizpour of Iran by unanimous decision in their heavyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

Rade Opacic made use of his height advantage over his opponent to connect on telling hits as well as hold off the attack of Azizpour on his way to the convincing victory.

In a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the KBKS Team affiliate shared his plans moving forward, including a possible title clash against ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Kryklia.

He said:

“I think it's time for Roman Kryklia and I don't care if it's Muay Thai or kickboxing. I want to win the belt and become the champion. So Kryklia, I think it’s time I clean up the whole division and you are next."

Watch the interview below:

Rade Opacic owns an impressive 7-1 record since making his ONE debut in December 2020.

Kryklia, for his part, is the longtime ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion. He is also the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world Grand Prix king.

The Ukrainian juggernaut was last in action in December, where he claimed the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round KO of Australian Alex Roberts to become a two-sport world champion.

The replay of ONE 165 can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.

