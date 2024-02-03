“It’s war!” - Fans give Jonathan Haggerty, Sam-A their due flowers in explosive 2019 world title matchup

In only his second fight with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao during the main event clash at ONE: For Honor in May 2019.

Highlights of this all-time classic of a fight was posted by ONE Championship

“Before two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty defends his bantamweight Muay Thai strap against Felipe Lobo on February 16, relive his epic victory over the legendary Sam-A! 👑”

It was an explosive and elite-level contest that electrified the crowd inside the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia, as both stars matched each other’s strikes throughout the five-round world title headliner.

However, the two knockdowns that ‘The General’ scored against Sam-A in the third and fifth rounds were the key to Haggerty’s triumph over the Thai legend, which eventually awarded him the unanimous decision victory to become the new king of the division.

Because of this magnificent showing from Haggerty and Sam-A, fans couldn't contain their excitement and praised them for the performance

Jonathan Haggerty to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19

Haggerty is now undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world, and his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles attest to that.

‘The General’ now prepares to fight the third 3-ranked divisional contender Felipe Lobo for his first defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai throne on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19.

The two Muay Thai stars want to electrify the crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and render their animosity into an entertaining match. Haggerty and Lobo developed a rivalry among each other when the latter confronted the former in November 2023, when Haggerty knocked out Lobo’s teammate, Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.