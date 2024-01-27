“It sounded like lightning splitting a tree in half” – Kade Ruotolo says Rodtang-Superlek war last year was like nature’s wrath

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo was left in awe as it got an up close and personal view of the three-round war between Muay Thai icons Superlek and Rodtang.

In September, Superlek stepped inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the fifth time in 2023 for a main event showdown with fellow Thai fan favorite Rodtang.

As expected, both men battered one another for the full nine minutes, delivering fans the consensus Muay Thai Fight of the Year.

Sitting among the crown to watch it all go down inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Kade Ruotolo described the action as like nothing he had ever seen before in a ring or a cage. He told ONE Championship:

“The first time and the only time I’ve ever seen him perform live in action was when he fought Rodtang."

He added:

“And I was sitting right there, almost front row. Just the first exchange, it was like nothing I had ever seen or heard before. It sounded like lightning splitting a tree in half. It sounded like two metal batteries cracking each other. My jaw dropped right away.”

Kade Ruotolo runs it back with Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker at ONE 165

This Sunday, Kade Ruotolo will head to Ariake Arena in Tokyo to defend his lightweight submission grappling gold against a familiar foe — Tommy Langaker.

The two Brazilian jiu-jitsu stars first met at ONE Fight Night 11 in June, with Ruotolo coming out on top via decision after 10 minutes of back-and-forth action.

Since then, Langaker has gone on to win gold in the middleweight no-gi division at the 2023 IBJJF world championships. Will he add ONE Championship gold to his collection at ONE 165 in The Land of the Rising Sun, or will Ruotolo extend his undefeated streak inside the Circle?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.