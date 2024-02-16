“It won’t be good news” – Felipe Lobo says Jonathan Haggerty could be underestimating him

Felipe Lobo isn’t short of motivation heading into the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 where he will challenge for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The Brazilian isn’t sure that he can say the same for his opponent, two sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

Whilst the confidence of the champ is at an all time high, the challenger believes that he might be distracted by other challenges that await him after February 16 inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Lobo doesn’t believe that his opponent is giving him the kind of respect that he deserves.

‘Demolition Man’ also knows that in a Muay Thai ruleset with four ounce gloves, it only takes one shot to change a fight.

Felipe Lobo told the South China Morning Post that he will ready to capitalize on any mistakes that his opponent makes on fight night:

“I think he underestimates me, you know. But a fight is a fight, but it’s special, especially with smaller gloves. You have to be 100 percent focused on the moment. I think it won’t be a good news for him on Saturday. I’m training very hard for this moment.”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo has to seize the moment at ONE Fight Night 19

Felipe Lobo is well within his rights to say that his opponent might be underestimating him if public opinion is anything to go by.

Many are expecting Haggerty to kick off his title reign on February 16 by defeating Lobo and going on to bigger and better things in the year ahead.

The Brazilian has the opportunity to completely spoil this party but in order to do so, he has to be on top of his game at the Lumpinee Stadium.

Haggerty doesn’t believe that he has underestimated his opponent, but there is only one way to find out and that’s by sounding the first bell at ONE Fight Night 19.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.