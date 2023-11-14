Jackie Buntan open to Muay Thai or kickboxing fight next: “I’ll be happy to take what comes my way”

Filipino-American talent Jackie Buntan is craving a return to the ONE Championship Circle, and she wouldn't mind resuming her expedition in Muay Thai or even kickboxing.

The former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger was set to rematch reigning queen Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 this past September, but she withdrew from the tie due to personal reasons.

With a fresher mindset locked in, the California-based fighter is game to make a return, even if it means featuring outside her usual Muay Thai exploits.

Speaking on a podcast alongside Alex Wendling, Jackie Buntan said:

"When I am ready to come back, whether, you know, I get another three-round fight, or I dabble a bit in kickboxing doesn't matter. I just want to fight again, and I’ll be happy to take what comes my way."

Watch the interview here:

Whichever path the ONE Championship athlete picks, she knows it'll only bring her closer to her hopes and aspiration of having another five-round duel for the ONE world title.

That said, many challengers within the stacked division are also keen to attain their shot at 26 pounds of gold. As such, Jackie Buntan must prepare to take on any up-and-comers or experienced fighters to protect her spot at the front of the line.

If she could build on her impressive 5-1 streak at the promotion, a rematch against Sundell could very well be something that could unfold sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Swede divisional queen scored a third-round TKO over Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who replaced Buntan at short notice inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Relive her epic win at ONE Fight Night 14 via replay on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch the entire bill for free.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates