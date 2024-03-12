Rising star Jackie Buntan is thrilled to see some new blood in the women’s strawweight Muay Thai ranks.

Before trading fists with Martine 'The Italian Queen' Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20 last weekend, Buntan kept a close eye on the clash between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Martyna Kierczynska.

As advertised, the pair of European sluggers fought in an exciting three-round back-and-forth affair, with neither fighter giving an inch.

However, the underdog ‘Barbie’ landed a beautiful right cross counter in round 2, which floored Kierczynska.

That flash knockdown ultimately shifted the tides in favor of Vandaryeva and she came away with the well-earned unanimous decision victory.

Speaking with Nic Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan praised her old foe Vandaryeva for using her veteran experience against the previously unbeaten upstart. She said:

“Both girls are powerhouses for sure. Two different styles. I’ve obviously had Ekaterina in front of me as an opponent. That was a tough fight she’s a great fighter as well. So going into that, I thought it was kind of 50-50 in my opinion. Ekaterina has experience. She had time in the Circle and the ring. That could have went either way.”

Watch the full interview:

Meanwhile, Jackie Buntan edged out the Belarusian beauty at ONE on TNT IV back in 2021. Would you like to see a rematch somewhere down the line between these two hard-hitting warriors?

Jackie Buntan caught off guard by Martine Michieletto’s movement

Jackie Buntan also took care of her own business against the ultra-tough Michieletto in the same card, winning via unanimous decision.

Then again, things looked bleak early on for the Filipino-American after getting tagged repeatedly in the opening frame.

In her post-event interview, Jackie Buntan revealed the root of her initial struggles against ‘The Italian Queen,’ as she said:

“Her backward movement. I know she did that with Amber [Kitchen]. I think you see I’m kinda getting trouble getting my range and she’s able to catch me on the way in a lot. I guess that, the movement going back.”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 20 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.