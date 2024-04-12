Jake Peacock refuses to rest on his laurels after impressive ONE debut: "I've got a lot to work on"

Jake Peacock wants to keep the ball rolling after enjoying a debut to remember at ONE Friday Fights 58 last Friday.

The English-born Canadian, a Road to ONE tournament winner, stunned fans around the globe with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Kohei Shinjo in Bangkok, Thailand.

The limb-different superstar, who's missing his right forearm, proved that there is no challenge too hard as he brought the fight to his Japanese rival and attacked with intent.

Whether it was his snappy counters or brilliant question mark kicks, the Dunamis Muay Thai upstart found plenty of ways to break down Shinjo to gain a unanimous decision triumph.

But with 11 finishes across 12 professional fights, Jake Peacock feels something was lacking in his promotional bow. As such, he doesn't plan on wasting time to ensure he secures a highlight-reel finish in his sophomore outing.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 30-year-old said:

"I'm going to go straight back to the drawing board. I've got a lot to work on. I always do it after fights."

The Calgary-based fighter may not have followed his grandfather or father's footsteps into the football world, but per his ONE debut, he seems to be doing the surname justice in an entirely different field.

Who is Jake Peacock's dad?

Jake Peacock's father, Gavin, is a former midfielder and striker who played in the English Premier League for Newcastle and Chelsea from 1990 to 1996.

Throughout his stint at The Magpies, the Eltham-born helped his team claim the Division ONE title in the 1992/93 season, topping the goalscorers chart with 16 goals.

His performances led him to be part of Glen Hoddle's Chelsea squad at the start of the 1993/94 season. There, the Englishman assisted The Blues to the semifinals of the UEFA Cup WInners' Cup in 1995 and the FA Cup last four in 1996.

Gavin also featured for Gillingham, AFC Bournemouth, Queens Park Rangers, and Charlton Athletic.

Jake Peacock's grandfather, Keith, was a Charlton Athletic legend, who chipped in 92 goals in 532 appearances for the Addicks.

