Janet Todd names Jackie Buntan and Tiffany van Soest as her biggest inspirations: “Seeing them perform makes me happy”

Despite her position as a ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Janet Todd draws inspiration from several like-minded individuals who have made a name for themselves in the world of martial arts.

Apart from her longtime associates at Boxing Works in California, the divisional queen gave a shout-out to two of arguably America’s biggest names in the kickboxing world, who spearheaded the sport in separate eras.

Speaking to FightWave ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 20, Janet Todd shared:

“Tiffany van Soest and Miriam Nakamoto have paved the way for women Muay Thai and kickboxing athletes for the United States, so I found inspiration in them. And I still find inspiration in my teammates like Jackie or Caia [Knoles, Muay Thai USA] or Caitlyn, the girls I train with every day.”

The California native further explained how seeing the names she mentioned above somewhat forces her to keep on her toes.

‘JT’ concluded:

“Seeing them improve and seeing them perform makes me happy and makes me want to level up so we can continue to raise not just our level of competition, but our level of competence and skills.”

Watch the full interview here:

Janet Todd set to call it a day at ONE Fight Night 20

After a successful six-year stint at the home of martial arts, alongside a pair of world title victories, Janet Todd has decided to call it quits on her glorious career as a martial artist.

At 38, having competed at the helm of the sport since 2009, the Boxing Works affiliate revealed that she wants to move on to the next chapter of life.

As such, her world title unification contest against Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom will be her last assignment, and she hopes to come out on top and end her career on another high against the Thai star, who has been unstoppable under the ONE Championship banner.

Catch Janet Todd’s retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire card live and for free.