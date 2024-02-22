Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio is doing the same thing with Lions Nation MMA despite leaving Team Lakay

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is not buying Joshua Pacio’s supposed transformation since their last meeting.

As far as ‘The Monkey God’ is concerned, the Filipino star is basically the same fighter he beat up for five rounds at ONE 164 in Manila back in 2022.

As such, the 30-year-old American is confident that the end result will stay the same once he runs it back with Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Last year was somehow tumultuous for Pacio, who took part in the ‘Team Lakay Exodus’ alongside fellow ONE fighters Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario, and Jeremy Pacatiw, among others.

‘The Passion’ switched camps over to Lions Nations MMA, in a bid to start fresh and grow as a fighter.

However, Jarred Brooks doesn’t seem too impressed. For one, the 125-pound kingpin believes nothing has changed and his rival is still doing the same things he did with his old team.

‘The Monkey God’ told Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan:

“I think that’s going to play a key factor into this match-up as well. I think half of those guys are not working as hard, and I’m paying attention to the videos that you’re putting out, to the videos that Lions Nation MMA’s putting out, all of it. I’m looking at it and you guys are working like the way you were working with Team Lakay.”

Watch the full interview:

Jarred Brooks unimpressed by Joshua Pacio’s win over Mansur Malachiev

Jarred Brooks manhandled Pacio on the ground in their first meeting, and he was curious to see how the Filipino fighter would fare against Dagestani wrestler Mansur Malachiev.

While ‘The Passion’ edged out the Russian at ONE Fight Night 15 via unanimous decision, Brooks didn’t see anything new to be worried about.

‘The Monkey God’ shared:

“I see Joshua working on his angles, his boxing, and stuff like that. I got a recipe for that too, man. I am not worried about whatever he’s been working on the past three months since he’s fought. How much better are you gonna get in three months?”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada