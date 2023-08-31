Jihin Radzuan foresees ‘vicious knockout’ in favor of Stamp Fairtex against Ham Seo Hee

Malaysian atomweight fighter Jihin Radzuan sees Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex winning over South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee by way of a devastating knockout in their scheduled title clash in September.

Stamp and ‘Hamzzang’ will battle it out at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title.

Radzuan is helping the Thai sensation for her scheduled fight, serving as her training partner. ‘Shadow Cat’ has seen how Stamp works hard on her game and how she has continuosly evolved as a fighter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an interview, the Ultimate MMA Academy standout shared her take on the marquee showdown, saying:

“For this match, Stamp against Ham, I see her winning with a vicious knockout. You know, Stamp has a very decent striking and that will be important for her in this fight.”

ONE is holding an interim atomweight MMA world title fight as reigning division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

Stamp, 25, is the No. 1 atomweight contender. She is looking to become a three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing title at the same time.

ONE Fight Night 14 will mark her third fight appearance for this year, after competing and winning in matches in January and May.

Ham Seo Hee, 36, meanwhile, is seeking to make it four straight wins under ONE while also fulfilling her mission of securing a world title. Her last victory came in March over Japanese Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.