Jihin Radzuan says ‘it makes sense’ to see Ham Seo Hee or Denice Zamboanga challenge Stamp for atomweight title

Fifth-ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan believes Stamp Fairtex’s first assignment as a divisional queen shouldn’t be a difficult decision for the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Fairtex Training Center and Ultimate MMA Academy athlete, who returned to winning ways against Jenelyn Olsim at ONE Friday Fights 35 last month, sees Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee as natural contenders to her teammate’s newly acquired gold.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ‘Shadow Cat’ explained her picks, saying:

“I think maybe they will do a Denice versus Stamp or give Ham another shot. This is due to the fact that I haven’t seen much from the other ranked contenders, so it makes sense that Denice or Ham will get their shot.”

Stamp claimed the ONE atomweight MMA world title off an awe-inspiring display over Ham at ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

The Pattaya native didn’t waste any time imposing her game plan before pulling away with a crushing body shot and a barrage of strikes to gain the most important victory of her career over the South Korean veteran.

And given Ham’s status as the current top-ranked contender, with Angela Lee’s retirement and Stamp becoming the new divisional queen, Jihin Radzuan believes the Team Mad affiliate deserves another chance to contest for the coveted strap.

However, if that doesn’t pan out, the Malaysian martial artist sees Denice Zamboanga stepping up to collide against her rival-turned-teammate.

The 26-year-old Filipina warrior has established herself as a force to be reckoned with after dropping her perfect slate in back-to-back matches against ‘Hamzzang'.

In December last year, ‘The Menace’ earned a split decision over Lin Heqin. At ONE Fight Night 9 this past April, the karate stylist took home a unanimous decision over Brazil’s Julia Mezabarba.

It’ll be interesting to see if either woman earns a date with Stamp in their next assignment on the global stage. Either way, fans can expect Jihin Radzuan to continue sharpening her tools alongside the three-sport world champion at the world-renowned Fairtex Training Center.

