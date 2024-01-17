Joe Joyce set to return against opponent once suspended for biting his opponent 

Joe Joyce vs. Kash Ali is now set for March 16 in Birmingham, England.

'Juggernaut' had about as bad of a 2023 imaginable. He entered the year in talks with names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, his two-fight series with Zhilei Zhang took away all of that momentum.

Early in the year, 'Big Bang' claimed a stoppage victory after the doctor stopped the bout due to Joyce's eye. However, their rematch later in September was incredibly lopsided. In round three, Zhang scored a knockout win, cracking Joyce's previously perfect chin.

Following the bout, many speculated that Joe Joyce would retire. However, the 38-year-old has decided to fight on and recently booked his return to the boxing ring. As first reported by BoxingNewsOnline, Joyce will headline a card on March 16 against Kash Ali.

This bout with Ali is considered to be a tune-up, which comes as no surprise. As far as Joyce's next opponent goes, he does have some good attributes. The British boxer currently holds a 21-2 record, with 12 wins coming by way of knockout.

However, Ali is more known for his 2019 bout with David Price. To date, that was the biggest fight of his career, and it ended in terrible fashion. In round five, Ali was disqualified for biting Price and later earned a six-month suspension for the infraction.

Joe Joyce lays out plans for a busy 2024 comeback

Joe Joyce vs. Kash Ali is just the start of a busy year for 'Juggernaut'.

While some likely won't be a fan of this fight announcement, the former interim champion did warn beforehand that his next bout will be a tune-up. However, this fight in March is just the first one of the year.

Speaking in a recent interview with Betway, Joe Joyce laid out his plans for 2024. There, he admitted that his March bout would be a bit of an easier one, given his recent competition.

However, his bout with Kash Ali is just one of three planned fights for this year. Ideally, Joyce would get through that bout and hopefully end the year facing a big name such as Deontay Wilder or Daniel Dubois.

Speaking in the interview, he stated (via BoxingScene):

"I aim to get back into the ring in March for an easier fight and then once I get back in there and if I win, then I’ll come for these big heavyweight fights. I would fight anyone of them in Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker...I think I will have two or three fights this year."